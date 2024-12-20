Now, LHB coaches in Jan Shatabdi Express between Coimbatore and Mayiladuthurai

CHENNAI: Southern Railway (SR) has notified the conversion of the conventional rakes of the Jan Shatabdi Express operated between Coimbatore and Mayiladuthurai into LHB rakes to enhance safety and ensure a comfortable journey for passengers.

Trains No. 12083/12084 Coimbatore – Mayiladuthurai – Coimbatore Jan Shatabdi Express will run with LHB coaches Ex. Coimbatore & Ex. Mayiladuthurai with effect from December 28. Consequent to the conversion into LHB rakes, the composition of Trains No. 12083/12084 Coimbatore – Mayiladuthurai – Coimbatore Jan Shatabdi Express will be revised as 2- AC Chair Car Coaches, 18- Chair Car Coaches, 1- Second Class Coach (Divyangjan Friendly) & 1- Luggage cum Brake Van, a release issued by Southern Railway said.