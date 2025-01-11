Now file drug-abuse complaints on 'Drug-free Tamil Nadu' app

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary, N Muruganandham and DGP Shankar Jiwal launched a mobile app ‘Drug-free Tamil Nadu’ on Saturday to enable college students and the public to file complaints and grievances, and also provide information on drug trafficking.

This app is designed to protect the identity of individuals reporting drug-related activities and ensure an efficient handling system, an official statement said.

A logo for the ‘Drug-free Tamil Nadu’ movement has also been released. The launch is the latest initiative in the series of efforts by the State government to eradicate the drug menace and trafficking in the State.

According to the state police headquarters, on August 10, 2022, Chief Minister MK Stalin convened the first-ever State-level conference of District Collectors and senior police officers on the theme of ‘Drug-free Tamil Nadu’. “Tamil Nadu is not only taking a leading role in implementing strict measures against manufacturing, transportation and sale of illegal drugs but also taking all fruitful efforts to reduce the demand by creating awareness against drug abuse, specifically youths and students,” an official statement said.

In a supposedly first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, two months ago, the State Home department helped establish ‘Anti-drug clubs’ and ‘Volunteering teams’ in educational institutions, which sought to engage students in anti-drug activities. These clubs were set up in every school, college and educational institution with their activities monitored and regulated by district-level committees led by the District Collector. This committee will include the Superintendent of Police, Chief Educational Officer (CEO), Regional Joint Director (Collegiate Education), District Nodal NSS Programme Officer, Joint Director (Health department), and Member Secretary, Additional Superintendent of Police (EBCID).

At the State level, a committee comprising the Additional Director General of Police (EBCID), Commissioner (Collegiate Education), Commissioner (School Education), Deputy Director (NCC), and Member Secretary Mission Director (MMU) has been formed. “A total of 15,266 anti-drug clubs with over 1.99 lakh students have been formed in all schools and colleges across TN,” according to an official release.