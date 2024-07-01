Now completion certificate not a must for small buildings in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Small shops are now exempted from availing completion certificates. A government order has been issued to this effect a few days after Housing and Urban Development Minister S Muthusamy announced the same in the State Assembly.

According to the order issued by department secretary Kakarla Usha, on June 28, commercial buildings with a built-up area of up to 300 sqm and not exceeding 14 metres in height are exempted from obtaining the completion certificate. An amendment has been made to the Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules, 2019.

Before the amendment, the owners of small businesses must avail completion certificates for getting water, sewerage and electricity connections.

Recently, the department has relaxed completion certificate norms for residential buildings consisting of eight dwelling units below 750 square metres across the State. Earlier, no completion certificate was required for a residential complex consisting of three flats below 750 square metres. A government order amending the Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules, 2019 was issued in March.

"Exemption from completion certificate for commercial buildings less than 300 sqm and up to 14 metres of height will be given so that small traders can benefit," Muthusamy announced in the Assembly.