Now coastal Delta faces rain fury

TIRUCHY: After devastating the north and south districts of the State, the northeast monsoon turned its fury on coastal Delta region paralysing normal life in most of the areas in the region.

Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai was the worst-hit as 23 centimetres poured in around 24 hours by Tiruvarur which recorded 21 centimetres from Sunday to Monday morning.

The unprecedented downpour left several thousands of acres of paddy under water in the two districts of Mayiladuthurai and Tiruvarur.

According to the official sources, almost all districts in coastal Delta received moderate to very heavy rain.

Rains lashed the region continuously from Sunday to Monday. Around 30,000 acres of paddy got submerged at Sembanarkoil and Kuthalam in Mayiladuthurai district, while around 20,000 acres of crops went under water in Tiruvarur.

Farmers said that it might take more than 2 days for the stagnated to drain from the fields, if rains subsided in the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, in a tragic incident, a 9-year-old girl died, while her elder brother sustained grievous injuries after a portion of the wall of their house collapsed and fell on them at Othaveedu village at Nannilam in Tiruvarur district early on Monday.

The deceased was identified as R Monisha, a Class 4 student.

Her brother R Mohandoss (12), who was rescued from the debris, has been admitted to Tiruvarur Government Hospital. The children’s father Rajasekar was a temporary employee of Tangedco.