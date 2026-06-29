Now, apply online for MBBS, BDS courses

CHENNAI: As NEET re-exam results are expected by next month, TN has begun to accept applications for MBBS and BDS admission for the academic year 2026-27.
The selection committee, under the Directorate of Medical Education, opened the registrations for MBBS and BDS seats across government and private medical colleges in the State on Monday afternoon.
Candidates seeking admission to medical and dental programmes can submit their applications through the official counselling portal: tnmedicalselection.org
The National Testing Agency had conducted a re-exam on June 21 following irregularities in the NEET exam conducted on May 3. The final answer key and results are expected to be announced soon.
Students who qualify in NEET UG and meet the eligibility criteria can participate in the TN counselling process. They must have cleared Class 12 or an equivalent examination from a recognised board with the required subjects. They should also have a valid NEET UG qualification.
To register, students must have clear scanned copies of the NEET hall ticket, mark sheets from classes 10-12, TC, nativity certificate and community certificate. For those applying under the 7.5% reservation for government school students, details confirming that they had studied in a government school from classes 6-12 will be taken through their EMIS number.
Applicants must have completed 17 years of age to be eligible for MBBS and BDS admissions. Last date for the registration for the courses will be announced later.