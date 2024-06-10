Now, access info from Tamil Nadu govt on TN DIPR's WhatsApp channel

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Information & Public Relations Department has launched a new WhatsApp channel, "TN DIPR, Govt. of Tamil Nadu" to share facts about various government schemes.

The DIPR already has an active presence on social media platforms such as Instagram and Twitter where it disseminates important information to the public.

To access the WhatsApp channel and stay informed about the government's schemes and programs, users can scan the QR code provided by the department and follow their official social media pages.