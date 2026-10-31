November forecast for Tamil Nadu: Softer Murasu, deficient rainfall

The impact of Cyclone Murasu, the second cyclone of the northeast monsoon season, on Tamil Nadu is also expected to be limited.

According to the IMD, prevailing El Niño conditions are likely to gradually reduce rainfall intensity during November. However, winter and early spring weather patterns associated with El Niño are expected to persist until March. Below-normal rainfall is forecast across most parts of the country, except for some areas in central, northwest and northeast India, which are likely to receive normal to above-normal rainfall.