Nov 15 is the deadline to apply for Chief Minister's Research Fellowship

CHENNAI: For the candidates applying for the Chief Minister's Research Fellowship (CMRF), the deadline has been announced as November 15 till 5 pm.

As the CMRF for the academic year 2023-2024 is currently open in Tamil Nadu, the candidates have been urged to apply for the same.

For CMRF, the application had been open since October 20 and is set to close on November 15.

To apply, candidates can visit the official website This fellowship aims to promote research excellence and support new research projects in the State.

"It provides financial assistance to full-time Ph.D. programmes in government arts and science colleges and colleges of engineering and technology in TN,” the circular added.