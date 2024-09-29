Notorious rowdy Mohammad Irfan stabbed to death by bike-borne gang in Dindigul

CHENNAI: A notorious criminal Mohammad Irfan was brutally murdered by an unidentified gang when he was travelling by bike along with his friend near the Dindigul bus stand.

According to Thanthi TV, Irfan who hailed from Begampur in Dindigul, was out with his friend Mohammad Abdullah on a motorbike at night when an unidentified gang followed them in two-wheelers near the Dindigul bus stand and stabbed them violently.

Irfan whose face was mutilated died on the spot mutilated while his friend survived and was admitted to the Dindigul Government Hospital.

Investigation revealed that there are many cases pending against Irfan.

Meanwhile, a search is on for the gang involved in the murder.