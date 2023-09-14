Notorious gang involved in thefts and waylaying offences held in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur police on Wednesday arrested four notorious history sheeters who were involved in a series of offences including theft and waylaying.

It is said, on Sunday night while Jayaraj (37) and Sivasankari (32) from Melaveli in Thanjavur were fast asleep, an unidentified gang entered the house and tied them up and snatched away gold chain, silver articles and mobile phones at knife point and escaped.

Similarly, the gang waylaid Sivasasi (20), a resident from Lakshmi Vinayakar Nagar in Thanjavur while he was proceeding home on two-wheeler and took away his bike after attacking him.

A separate complaint was lodged at Thanjavur Tamil University police station and the SP ordered for a special team to nab the culprits. The team led by DSP Nithya identified the gang as G Arun Kumar alias Run Kumar (25) from Mettukollai village in Thanjavur, Balakumar (31) from Vilar, S Abbas alias Manikam (23), from the same place and P Muthu Kumar (31) from Sakkaa Samandam in Thanjavur.

Subsequently, the police arrested all the four and produced before the court and later sent to prison.