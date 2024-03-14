Notice to TN on plea to shift VOC’s swing machine

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the state government on a plea seeking necessary and immediate action to bring back the 'Cold Swing Machine', also known as Chekku, which was plied by freedom fighter VO Chidambaram Pillai during the British rule while he was incarcerated at the Coimbatore central prison to the VOC memorial at Ottapidaram taluk in Thoothukudi district.

A division bench comprising Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice R Vijayakumar heard the petition. The petitioner submitted that the state government is bound by duty to protect the historically significant Chekku in remembrance of the freedom fighter VOC’s devotion to the nation’s freedom movement and it should be made a historical symbol.

The petitioner also submitted that showcasing historically important things used by the freedom fighters will cater to the academic needs of the younger generation.

The translocation of Chekku to the VOC manimandapam at Ottapidaram, Thoothukudi district, will not just be useful for the public in terms of gaining knowledge but will augment Tamil Nadu’s tourism and would attract more foreign tourists. Further, the petitioner said representations were already made on December 14, 2023, to the official respondents seeking necessary measures to translocate the cold swing machine. But, there's no response to date, the petitioner added.

Meanwhile, the state government counsel submitted that the cold swing machine is well maintained in the central prison, Coimbatore and it's more of a policy decision of the state government on whether to translocate the Chekku or not. A division bench comprising Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice R Vijayakumar directed the state government to respond accordingly and adjourned the case.