Nothing political in AIADMK MLAs-Nirmala meet: Vanathi

COIMBATORE: BJP Mahila Morcha national president and Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan on Wednesday said there was no politics behind AIADMK MLAs meeting Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

“The AIADMK MLAs met the Union Minister to raise issues concerning their constituencies. Even recently, MLAs Pollachi V Jayaraman and Amul Kandasamy met her in Delhi. Participating in the government function, Jayaraman petitioned on issues related to coconut and coir sector, while AK Selvaraj sought for opening a bank and Kandasamy demanded facilities in Valparai,” she said.

Further, Vanathi said, for the credit outreach function, the banks have extended invites to all peoples representatives, including MPs and MLAs. “Of them only some MLAs turned up. As it is a government function, there is nothing unusual in the participation of such people representatives,” she said.

Regarding the break-up of alliance with the AIADMK, Vanathi said only the national leadership could decide anything on the alliance.