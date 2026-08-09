Nothing on delimitation before us to discuss: Kanimozhi

CHENNAI: Defending the DMK's decision to boycott the consultative meeting of MPs convened by the Chief Minister Vijay-led government on delimitation, party deputy general secretary Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Saturday said the party had advocated a fair delimitation process at the all-party meeting convened by the then DMK-led government.
Speaking to reporters at the DMK headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, she said the DMK's proposal for fair delimitation had been accepted by the Congress and the present ruling party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), during the earlier all-party meeting.
She said there had been no official announcement from the Union government about introducing a fresh delimitation Bill during the ongoing Parliament session.
"There has also been no communication regarding any amendment to the existing law. When there is nothing before us, what is there to discuss?" she asked.
She said DMK's position remained that the Centre should assure that the freeze based on the 1971 Census would be extended by another 30 years from 2026 and make the necessary constitutional amendment. If the number of MPs was increased, the representation of Tamil Nadu and other southern states should be enhanced in the same proportion as their existing representation based on the 1971 population, she said.
The Centre should also ensure that Tamil Nadu's present 7.18% share of representation in Parliament was not reduced under any circumstances, she said.
“DMK is not against delimitation. But it should not become a punishment for Tamil Nadu for effectively implementing social and economic welfare schemes over the past five decades,” she said.
Kanimozhi pointed out that parties including the Congress, CPI, CPM, IUML and VCK had participated in the earlier all-party meeting and supported the proposal for fair delimitation. "Will these parties change their earlier stand simply by attending this meeting?" she asked.
She said the DMK would continue to oppose any delimitation exercise that affected Tamil Nadu's rights or reduced the State's representation in Parliament.
Questioning the priorities of the TVK-led government, Kanimozhi said it had failed to convene an all-party meeting on the Mekedatu issue despite demands from political parties, and instead convened a consultative meeting on delimitation, which, she claimed, had not been sought by any party.
Describing the move as an attempt to divert attention from the Cauvery issue, she asked whether the State government would send its representatives along with Tamil Nadu MPs to meet the Union Minister for Jal Shakti and hand over the Assembly resolution opposing the Mekedatu project.
"If the TVK-led government is genuinely concerned about the interests of Cauvery Delta farmers, will the Chief Minister send representatives of the State government to meet the Union Minister?" she asked.