Nothing on delimitation before us to discuss: Kanimozhi

The Centre should also ensure that Tamil Nadu's present 7.18% share of representation in Parliament was not reduced under any circumstances, she said.

“DMK is not against delimitation. But it should not become a punishment for Tamil Nadu for effectively implementing social and economic welfare schemes over the past five decades,” she said.

Kanimozhi pointed out that parties including the Congress, CPI, CPM, IUML and VCK had participated in the earlier all-party meeting and supported the proposal for fair delimitation. "Will these parties change their earlier stand simply by attending this meeting?" she asked.

She said the DMK would continue to oppose any delimitation exercise that affected Tamil Nadu's rights or reduced the State's representation in Parliament.