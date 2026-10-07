Noted Tamil folk singer Pushpavanam Kuppusamy appointed Eyal Isai Nataka Manram president

Hailing from Vedaranyam in Nagapattinam district, Kuppusamy completed his schooling at Government Higher Secondary School in Vedaranyam. He is a Tamil folk and playback singer, lyricist, writer and music composer.

The Tamil Nadu Sangeet Nataka Sangam was established by the State government in 1955 to achieve, at the State level, the objectives of the Central Sangeet Natak Akademi and to promote traditional Tamil arts.

The organisation was renamed the Tamil Nadu Eyal Isai Nataka Manram in 1973.

The Manram implements various schemes with grants sanctioned by the Tamil Nadu government for the promotion and development of arts and artists.