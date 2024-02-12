Not with BJP, our pact will be with people: EPS

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami on Sunday said the AIADMK will no longer have alliance with BJP in any situation and will face the polls only in alliance with people.

Referring to criticisms that AIADMK is in a secret truck with BJP, Palaniswami said the AIADMK has explained its stand firm by passing a unanimous resolution at the high-level party meeting on September 25, 2023, on breaking ties with BJP and NDA alliance.

Alleging that seat-sharing talks in DMK are dragging as it refuses to allot even those constituencies, where alliance parties contested in the last Lok Sabha polls, the AIADMK leader said it will be known in another ten days on parties that continue in the DMK alliance.“The DMK trusts only alliance parties, whereas the AIADMK has trust in people. We are in alliance with people. AIADMK is a party that is beyond caste and religion and protects the rights of minorities,” he said.

Slamming Nilgiris MP A Raja for his remarks against MGR, the leader of the opposition said Raja will forfeit his deposit in the Lok Sabha polls. Taking a jibe at DMK, Palaniswami called MK Stalin as a puppet Chief Minister without any talent.

“Not just chief minister or minister, but even MLAs have become inaccessible to people. A doubt persists in the minds of people that Stalin had gone to Spain, soon after conducting the global investors meet in Chennai, to invest the earnings made in the last two and a half years of DMK rule.’’