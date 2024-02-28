'Not to allocate two leaves symbol to AIADMK', litigation filed in Madras HC

CHENNAI: A litigation was filed in the Madras High Court (MHC) seeking to direct the Election Commission of India (ECI) not to allocate two leaves symbol to the AIADMK party until the disposal of civil suits.



The litigant, S Surya Moorthi from Dindigul, filed a writ petition seeking to direct the ECI to take action upon his representation regarding the allocation to AIADMK party.

The litigant contented that from 2017 to 2022 various complaints were lodged by him before the ECI regarding the AIADMK internal issue and allotment of two leaves; however, the commission failed to take any action.

The litigant alleged that, after the demise of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, the AIADMK party is functioning in a dictatorial manner against the rules and regulations of the party.

Hence, he filed various civil suits, which are still pending before the City Civil Court in Chennai.

Till the disposal of the pending civil suits, the ECI should not allocate the two leaves symbol to AIADMK or any other factions, the litigant added.

It may be noted that the litigant impleaded AIADMK's expelled leader O Panneerselvam, as the treasurer of the party.