Not scrapping interim VC plan: Higher Education Department

Tamil Nadu has 14 State universities, of which only Mother Teresa Women’s University currently has a regular Vice-Chancellor. The remaining 13 universities are functioning without regular VCs, creating administrative difficulties.

The delay in regular appointments stems from a pending court case over a Bill introduced by the previous DMK government that would make the Chief Minister the Chancellor of State universities. With the legal uncertainty persisting, the newly formed TVK government decided to appoint senior professors as interim VCs until it could make regular appointments.

As part of the move, senior professors have already been appointed as interim VCs at Alagappa University and Manonmaniam Sundaranar University. The government is considering appointments for 11 other universities and has obtained lists of eligible senior professors from the institutions.