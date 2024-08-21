Not right time to talk about BJP, DMK pact: Tamilisai

CHENNAI: Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday said it is not the right time to talk about the BJP and DMK alliance.

Talking to reporters after appearing in the Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Saidapet in connection with the BJP headquarters attack case, Tamilisai said, “We can’t talk or decide about the BJP-DMK alliance now. We can speak only at the time of elections.” She also ruled out the speculations about the tacit alliance between the two different ideological parties and said that it cannot be called an alliance if two people come to a government function.

“Alliance is a matter of political events and a decision will be taken at the time of elections. We cannot say it now. We cannot also say whether we need an alliance with the DMK now,” Tamilisai said. But the BJP is growing uniquely in Tamil Nadu, she observed.

Responding to the remarks of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, the former governor said, “Former CM M Karunanidhi’s commemorative coin release ceremony was a joint event of Centre and State governments. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh participated in the event at the request of the State Government. A government event is different from a political event.”