Not regime change, Gen Z, Alpha of south TN want only a rain holiday

The floods on the streets thus triggered a torrent of messages to the Instagram inboxes of the District Collectors’ with this demand. Some pleaded, some resorted to what Tirunelveli Collector Anand Mohan described as Oscar-worthy acting involving emotional blackmail, and some even went as far as cautioning a poor performance review.

“Sir, you were once a school student and reached this position. You know the difficulties students face in going to school during rain. Kindly understand our difficulties and grant us leave,” reads a message from a Kanniyakumari student. “Thunderstorm in Kanniyakumari. Kindly look out of your window and give us leave,” says another.

While many messages from Kanniyakumari students pointed to waterlogging, bad roads, transport and other civic problems, the posts from Tirunelveli were bolder in tone. “If you don’t give leave tomorrow, then it means you don’t care about our condition… failed as an IAS, failed as a Collector,” one Tirunelveli student wrote.

The youth did not stop there, and reminded the Collector that he had arrived late for his school’s Founders’ Day celebration. The school administration may have forgiven him for tardiness, but if he wanted the students’ forgiveness, he should grant them leave, the student said.