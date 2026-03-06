Not pressing vote-share claim for seats, says Nainar

Addressing reporters at Kamalalayam, TN BJP headquarters here, Nainar Nagenthran said BJP national president Nitin Nabin, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami would hold discussions and decide on the number of seats to be allotted to the BJP.

"There is still time for the election notification. The leaders concerned will make a decision at the appropriate time," he said.

On speculation that the BJP might demand a larger share of seats, citing its vote share in previous elections, the BJP state president said such claims were misplaced.