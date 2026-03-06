Not pressing vote-share claim for seats, says Nainar

CHENNAI: BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Thursday said the seat-sharing arrangement between the BJP and the AIADMK for the forthcoming Assembly elections would be finalised by the national leadership of the parties in consultation with the alliance leadership.
Addressing reporters at Kamalalayam, TN BJP headquarters here, Nainar Nagenthran said BJP national president Nitin Nabin, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami would hold discussions and decide on the number of seats to be allotted to the BJP.
"There is still time for the election notification. The leaders concerned will make a decision at the appropriate time," he said.
On speculation that the BJP might demand a larger share of seats, citing its vote share in previous elections, the BJP state president said such claims were misplaced.
"A party cannot demand seats in an alliance solely on the basis of the votes it secured in earlier elections. Every election takes place in a different political context," he said.
According to him, seat-sharing within the alliance would be guided by the common objective of unseating the DMK government.
"The alliance partners are united by the single objective of removing this anti-people government. Issues such as the increase in property tax, the rise in electricity tariffs, the spread of ganja and concerns over women's safety have become major problems under the present regime," he said.
Referring to the Congress party's position within the DMK-led alliance, Nainar said the party had to struggle to secure its share of seats. "The Congress party fought hard with the DMK to obtain 28 Assembly constituencies and one Rajya Sabha seat," he said.
Nainar also criticised Chief Minister M K Stalin, who holds the home portfolio, alleging that the law-and-order situation was not being handled effectively.
"The people have begun to reject this form of family rule. The coming election will give the answer," he added.
Meanwhile, the BJP's election manifesto committee, headed by senior leader Tamilisai Soundararajan, submitted a report containing people's aspirations and suggestions gathered from various stakeholders to Nainar Nagenthran on Thursday.