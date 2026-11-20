CHENNAI: The Madras High Court dismissed a PIL seeking an inquiry into alleged illegal extraction of minerals during the previous government's tenure, after the petitioner failed to identify even a single instance of illegal quarrying or specify the location.
In his plea, advocate K Rajan of Villupuram sought the constitution of an inquiry committee headed by a retired High Court judge to investigate the alleged illegal extraction and removal of mineral resources during the previous government's tenure.
In the recently concluded Assembly session, Minister TK Prabhu had stated that substantial quantities of mineral resources had gone missing from various locations during the DMK regime, said the plea, adding that the minister had also displayed photographs in the Assembly to substantiate the allegations.
The petitioner said he had submitted a representation by e-mail to the Additional Chief Secretary on August 27 seeking the constitution of an inquiry committee headed by a retired High Court judge to investigate the matter, determine the extent of mineral resources illegally extracted or removed, quantify the loss caused to the State exchequer, identify those responsible, and recommend appropriate action in accordance with law, and sought a direction to the Additional Chief Secretary to consider his representation.
When the matter came up for hearing before a division bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan, the judges observed that the petition had been filed without specifying the locations where minerals had allegedly been illegally extracted or indicating where an inquiry should be conducted. They also pointed out that the petitioner had not conducted any research or identified even a single specific instance of illegal quarrying.
The bench said the petition would be dismissed with costs if the petitioner failed to provide the necessary details. The judges further stated that they were willing to order an inquiry if the petitioner could point out even one instance of illegal mineral extraction and identify the location.
As the petitioner failed to provide a response, the judges dismissed the public interest litigation.