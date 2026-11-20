The petitioner said he had submitted a representation by e-mail to the Additional Chief Secretary on August 27 seeking the constitution of an inquiry committee headed by a retired High Court judge to investigate the matter, determine the extent of mineral resources illegally extracted or removed, quantify the loss caused to the State exchequer, identify those responsible, and recommend appropriate action in accordance with law, and sought a direction to the Additional Chief Secretary to consider his representation.

When the matter came up for hearing before a division bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan, the judges observed that the petition had been filed without specifying the locations where minerals had allegedly been illegally extracted or indicating where an inquiry should be conducted. They also pointed out that the petitioner had not conducted any research or identified even a single specific instance of illegal quarrying.