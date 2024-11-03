Not Mpox as feared, Tiruvarur man has only chickenpox, says Minister

TIRUCHY: A passenger who arrived at Tiruchy International Airport from Sharjah was suspected of having mpox virus infection on Thursday, October 31. However, the samples tested have reported that he is not infected with mpox, a release from the State Health Department said on Saturday.

Upon his arrival, the airport medical team sent the passenger to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchy, for further examination and treatment after being provided with protective gear in an ambulance.

The samples were collected from the individual and sent to the King Institute, Chennai, for testing.

The samples and preliminary testing confirmed that he did not have mpox virus infection. The testing revealed that the individual was infected with chickenpox.

The National Institute of Virology, Pune, also confirmed that no mpox virus strains were found in his samples.

Meanwhile, State Health Minister Ma Subramanian also confirmed that the native of Tiruvarur district has tested negative.

Subramanian said, “The first test result has shown negative for the presence of mpox virus and indicated chickenpox.”

Meanwhile, the health officials stepped up the screening of passengers at Tiruchy airport from Saturday.