Not May, solar power generation and usage in Tamil Nadu peaks in September

CHENNAI: As most parts of the state sizzle under the hot weather conditions, solar power generation touched a new all-time high generation record of 6,401 MW on Sunday, days after breaking the 6000 MW mark barrier for the first time.

On Sunday, the solar energy absorption also created a new record of all-time high consumption of 45.9 million units (MU).

According to the TANGEDCO data, the all-time high generation of 6,401 MW was recorded on September 15, bettering its previous high of 6090 MW on September 12, which was the first time the solar generation crossed the 6000 MW mark.

In terms of energy consumption, solar consumption has increased from the previous high of 45.47 MU on September 12.

A senior TANGEDCO official attributed the increase in solar generation and consumption to hot weather conditions with a clear sky. The official added that the installed solar capacity in the state has also increased every month and contributes to breaking the generation and consumption records.

“Overall, the state’s energy consumption was high on September 15, which was a Sunday. The consumption stood at 369 million units on September 15 as against 327 MU on September 8 (the previous Sunday). The increase in energy consumption is mainly due to the hot and humid weather conditions that prevailed in the state,” the official said.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, warned that discomfort weather is very likely to prevail across the state.