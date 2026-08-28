Not King of England: Madras HC says Marie Wilson can’t skip court

Justice V Lakshminarayanan made the remarks while hearing Wilson’s petition seeking to quash a case registered by Lawspet police in Puducherry in 2022 on a complaint by his sister-in-law, Careline Claude. The case relates to allegations of assault involving Wilson, his brother and sister-in-law.

Wilson’s counsel sought exemption from appearance before the Puducherry Judicial Magistrate, citing the ongoing Assembly session. The judge rejected the argument and pointed out that even former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao had appeared before a court while holding office. “You are just a Minister. Let us not give an impression that a Minister is above the law,” the judge observed.