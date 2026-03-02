Not just a job, it’s a pride: Masinagudi tribals hail initiative

For 25-year-old S Surya from Vazhaithottam, the briquetting unit is more than just a job, as it has given him a chance to build his life in his own village.

After completing a diploma in Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE), Surya moved to Coimbatore in search of work. He found employment at a private firm in Periyanaickenpalayam, but met with a harsh reality.