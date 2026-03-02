Not just a job, it’s a pride: Masinagudi tribals hail initiative

COIMBATORE: In forest-fringed villages of Masinagudi in the Nilgiris, an unlikely green revolution is reshaping the lives of tribal families, with the invasive Lantana camara, spread aggressively across the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR), becoming a source of steady income and renewed hope for tribes, who are engaged in producing eco-friendly briquettes.
For 25-year-old S Surya from Vazhaithottam, the briquetting unit is more than just a job, as it has given him a chance to build his life in his own village.
After completing a diploma in Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE), Surya moved to Coimbatore in search of work. He found employment at a private firm in Periyanaickenpalayam, but met with a harsh reality.
“I worked night shifts for nearly six months. Many from our tribe hesitate to work in outstation areas as it gets tough with most of my salary spent towards rent and food,” he said.
Disheartened but determined, Surya returned to his native village, even though opportunities in the Nilgiris were scarce. He later joined the Eco-Development Committee (EDC) of the Forest Department and worked at Pykara for three years. But that too came at a cost, a gruelling 60-kilometre daily commute and heavy fuel expenses from his modest Rs 15,000 salary.
Today, life looks different. Now employed as a machine operator at the briquetting unit in Masinagudi, Surya, who belongs to the Irular tribe, travels just a few kilometres to work, and his father is also part of the same unit.
“I can stay at home, eat homecooked food, and actually save money. Job opportunities are rare in the Nilgiris compared to places like Coimbatore. This initiative has made a big difference,” he says with a smile.
Beyond the paycheck, there is also pride. “I am happy to contribute to the removal of Lantana, which has been destroying our forests. It has spread everywhere in Mudumalai. We are helping restore our land,” he said. The impact is equally profound for women in the region. C
The income from the unit helps community members manage household expenses and support their children’s education
Masini, a resident of Masinagudi, says steady employment was once hard to come by. “There weren’t many jobs here. The unit has been very helpful,” she said. For eight months now, she has been involved in multiple stages of briquette production that involve grinding, carrying loads, and packing finished products.
Before joining the unit, Masini depended largely on work under the 100-day employment guarantee scheme and occasional agricultural work. Her husband works as a daily wager in another town, and together they are raising a son in Class 6 and a daughter in Class 3. “The income here is regular. It helps us manage household expenses and support our children’s education,” she says.
In this region where migration for work often strains families and finances, briquette production has brought opportunity back to the doorstep.