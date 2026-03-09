Not in talks with TVK, denies TN BJP chief Nainar

TIRUCHY: BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Monday dismissed rumours of an alliance between the BJP and actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), alleging that “miscreants” were spreading false information.
Speaking to reporters in Thanjavur, Nainar also rejected attempts to link the CBI summons issued to TVK president Vijay with the BJP.
He said Vijay had been summoned by the CBI for the third time in connection with the Karur stampede case and certain elements were trying to falsely connect the summons with the BJP.
“Some people are spreading rumours that Vijay will join the NDA alliance at the Prime Minister’s meeting in Tiruchy. There has been no such discussion with Vijay,” Nainar said.
He added that the NDA had not yet begun seat-sharing talks for the upcoming Assembly elections.
Highlighting the Union government’s contributions to Tamil Nadu, Nainar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated projects worth Rs 4,700 crore for the Thoothukudi port in 2025 and flagged off several Vande Bharat train services for the State.
He further claimed that the Centre had sanctioned projects worth Rs 14 lakh crore to Tamil Nadu and had taken steps to promote Tamil language and culture in India and abroad.
Meanwhile, the BJP leader criticised the DMK government over the law-and-order situation in the State.
Alleging that murders were occurring frequently and drug abuse was on the rise, he urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to take immediate steps to restore law and order.