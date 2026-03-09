Not in talks with TVK, denies TN BJP chief Nainar

Speaking to reporters in Thanjavur, Nainar also rejected attempts to link the CBI summons issued to TVK president Vijay with the BJP.



He said Vijay had been summoned by the CBI for the third time in connection with the Karur stampede case and certain elements were trying to falsely connect the summons with the BJP.



“Some people are spreading rumours that Vijay will join the NDA alliance at the Prime Minister’s meeting in Tiruchy. There has been no such discussion with Vijay,” Nainar said.



He added that the NDA had not yet begun seat-sharing talks for the upcoming Assembly elections.