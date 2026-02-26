Not in poll fray, focus on reviving Amma’s rule: TTV

CHENNAI: As Tamil Nadu heats up for the upcoming Assembly polls, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) Dhinakaran retary TTV Dhinakaran on Tuesday announced that he will not contest the polls, stating that his sole objective is to ensure the formation of an “Amma” government, referring to the style of administration under former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, in alliance with the NDA without any discord.Speaking to reporters, the AMMK chief stated that 99.9 per cent of Amma’s supporters have united under the NDA to defeat the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in the state, which he termed an “anti-people regime”.