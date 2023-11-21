Not halting sale of any Aavin products, govt clarifies

CHENNAI: Dismissing the ‘few media reports’, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday clarified that all the variants of Aavin products will continue to be sold in the State.

According to a highly placed source with the Milk and Dairy development department, around 40 per cent of the customers in the state buy Aavin’s green sachet milk (standardised milk), which has 4.5 per cent fat content. This product is the most sold item of Aavin in the State.

“It is true that the manufacturing and sale of green sachets incurs additional cost to Aavin. But, the reports claiming that the government is stopping the sale of the product is not true. All the cardholders of Aavin will continue to receive their favourite sachets in all the retail outlets across the State” added the source.

Meanwhile, S Vineeth, Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Limited (TNCMPFL, which sells milk and other milk products under the brand name of ‘Aavin,’ said the management is taking various steps to set up more Aavin outlets in public places and tourist spots to make the products easily available for customers throughout the State. He said the company is diversifying the products.

“About 14.50 lakh litres of milk and milk products worth 1 crore are being sold to the consumers through more than 1,000 dairy and retail outlets without any hindrance. Considering the health, the Aavin had introduced double toned in magenta colour sachets, toned milk in blue sachets, standardised milk in green sachets, full cream milk in orange sachets and delight milk in purple sachets. The Aavin management has been working for the interest of the public and their wishes at all times,” statement from Vineeth read.