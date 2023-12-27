Not floating a new party, says OPS

COIMBATORE: Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Tuesday said he does not intend to float a new party and is instead working to take over the reins of the AIADMK.

Addressing his supporters, before starting a statewide campaign from Coimbatore, the former chief minister said starting a new party will dent our prospects in the Supreme Court case over the party’s Two Leaves symbol. “The party symbol has been allotted to Edappadi K Palaniswami only on a temporary basis,” he said.

Pointing to AIADMK’s defeat in all the recent elections in the state, OPS said, “I withdrew from Erode by-polls on the insistence of BJP state president K Annamalai as it would lead to splitting of votes. Yet, AIADMK lost with a margin of 66,000 votes. The continuous defeats shows that people have not accepted the present leadership of the AIADMK.”

Ahead of the parliamentary polls, OPS is touring the state till January 24 to meet his supporters and discuss future strategies.

Taking personal potshots at AIADMK general secretary Palaniswami, the expelled AIADMK leader said Palaniswami may have to go to Tihar jail, if he reveals the secrets of his wrong doings. He also claimed to have cordial relationship with the BJP and exuded confidence that Narendra Modi will become Prime Minister for the third consecutive time.