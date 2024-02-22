Not even a single brick can be laid for Mekedatu Dam without TN's consent: Duraimurugan

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan gave strong assurance in the Tamil Nadu assembly on Thursday saying that not even a brick can be laid for Mekedatu dam without the state's consent.

The State Water Resources Minister was responding to Leader of Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, who moved an attention motion on the dam issue today in the State Assembly.

"We have opposed whenever Mekedatu issue came up. On February 1, in the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) meeting, the Mekedatu issue was raised. Our representative said in the CWMA meeting, that the Mekedatu issue cannot be discussed and cases are pending in courts. However, the Mekedatu issue was taken up during that meeting," the Minister said.

"Only Karnataka said the Mekedatu dam issue should be taken for discussion. But Kerala, Pondicherry, and our state said no need for discussion. Even the CWMA Chairperson said it won't be taken up in the CWMA agenda. But when they sent minutes there was mention of the Mekedatu dam issue which was sent to CWC. When we saw the minutes we opposed that and we are going to take this issue to court also," Duraimurugan said.

While moving the attention motion, EPS said that this Assembly should have passed a resolution against CWMA for adding the Mekedatu dam issue to their agenda.

BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan, CPI MLA Ramachandran, MMK MLA Jawahirullah, and PMK MLA GK Mani also requested the state government to take action and not allow Karnataka to build a dam in Mekedatu.

While speaking in the assembly LOP EPS said this is a very important issue and needs immediate attention.

"It is wrong to discuss Mekedetu dam as an agenda in the CWMA meet. This assembly should have passed a resolution against CWMA and should have gone to the Supreme Court. This government has failed to do that," EPS said in the assembly.

However, the MLAs of AIADMK walked out from the Legislative Assembly alleging that the state government failed to take action on the Mekedatu Dam issue and said that they were not satisfied with the government's clarification on the issue.

The MLAs also raised slogans against the State government demanding action.

Later, while addressing a press conference, EPS said, "There is no authority for CWMA when it comes to construction of mekadatu dam. Already the Karnataka Government has sent a draft to the central water commission regarding the construction of the dam, there is a case pending in the Supreme Court related to the dam."

"But CWMA has forwarded a proposal from the Karnataka government to the central water commission regarding the construction of Mekadatu dam this was tabled in the CWMA meeting (28th meeting of CWMA) recently where Tamil Nadu officials were also present but they didn't oppose this proposal, why is DMK silent on this?" he remarked.

"When AIADMK was in power we never allowed the construction of the Mekadatu dam we even went to the Supreme Court and fought the legal battle. If Mekadatu dam is constructed Mettur reservoir will never receive water for irrigation," he added.