Not discriminating non-BJP ruled states in relief funds: Union Min

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Tuesday dismissed allegations that the central government was discriminating against non-BJP-ruled while disbursing funds for disaster relief.

Replying to a question on flood relief to Tamil Nadu, Rai dismissed the allegations that the non-BJP-ruled states were being discriminated against while disbursing disaster relief funds.

“In fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very sensitive to the need of the state governments during any natural disaster and the central government provides all kinds of help,” he said, dismissing the allegation that Tamil Nadu was being discriminated against.

He also informed that Rs 2013 crore was still lying with the Tamil Nadu government under SDRF which it is free to spend for flood relief. He said under the present government, inter-ministerial central team is being dispatched even before a request from the state government comes.

Rs 33581 crore was given the State Disaster Response Force in 2010-15, Rai said.