Not by the book: 70,674 suspect titles, 30-day shortcut purchase

The controversy has widened, with inspections over the past week identifying 70,674 suspect books worth an estimated Rs 7 crore across public libraries in the State. The exercise is continuing, and the number could rise.

The School Education Department had ordered books for five Arivulagams in Coimbatore, Tiruchy, Salem, Cuddalore and Tirunelveli, besides six newly established district libraries in Tenkasi, Ranipet, Tiruppattur, Kancheepuram, Kallakurichi and Mayiladuthurai. Around Rs 190 crore was allocated.

A government order issued on November 5, 2025, constituted four committees to oversee the process: Book Recommendation, Book Selection, Book Procurement Negotiation and High-Level Committee. The recommendation committee had 137 members, including writers, academicians, senior journalists and book critics. Of them, 112 attended the meeting held on January 9, 2026.

Sources familiar with the process said the recommendation exercise alone would normally take three to four months, followed by scrutiny of the suggested titles, price negotiations with publishers and writers, and final approval by the High-Level Committee. The entire exercise was expected to take at least six months. Completion of procurement within a month has therefore raised suspicions.