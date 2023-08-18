Not bothered about criticism, ridicule; will stand by students: Udhayanidhi on NEET

CHENNAI: State sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday said that they (DMK) were not bothered about the criticism and ridicule fired at them and they would stand by the students on the NEET issue.

Responding to media queries pertaining to the statewide hunger strike called for by the party against the union government and the state governor on the NEET issue, he said, "We don't bother about criticism or ridicule. We want to abolish NEET. We will stand by the students. Every year we are losing students. Earlier, we only lost student's lives. Now we are losing their family members too."

When reporters drew his attention to the Opposition citing his campaign speeches regarding abolition of NEET, he said, "Indeed, I assured during the poll campaign that NEET would be abolished. We are making all effort. We are not lying and deceiving people like AIADMK does. Let them criticize or ridicule me. I will stand by the students fully."

"I own full responsibility. But people must also own responsibility. I said in my maiden Assembly speech that it (opposition to NEET) must transform into a people's protest. One Udhayanidhi speaking would not serve the purpose. The CM is doing whatever is possible in his capacity, " he added.

Asked about the criticism surrounding the participation of ministers, the minister said, "All ministers will participate in the hunger strike. Our leader (Stalin) will announce the detailed schedule of ministers participating in the hunger strike."

Referring to the passage of the Bill and forwarding of it for the President's assent, Udhayaidhi said that scenario in Tamil Nadu is different from other states. "Tamil Nadu has produced some of the best doctors in the world. Did they come through NEET? Let them speak whatever they want. Our youth, students and medical wings will reach out to the people on August 20. Students and parents must turn up in large numbers and extend their support, " Udhayanidhi appealed.