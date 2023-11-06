Begin typing your search...

Not airing Stalin's video address an attempt to muzzle oppn voices: TKS Elangovan

Stalin's video-address was not aired, Elangovan added saying that the Centre is muzzling the voices of opposition party leaders.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|6 Nov 2023 10:38 AM GMT
Not airing Stalins video address an attempt to muzzle oppn voices: TKS Elangovan
X

DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan slammed the Centre for scrapping TN Chief Minister Stalin's video-address in an event honouring the highland Tamil (Malayaka Tamils) in Sri Lanka.

Elangovan said since the CM could not attend the event in person, he had sent Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on his behalf, but he wasn't allowed to attend. Stalin's video-address was not aired, Elangovan added saying that the Centre is muzzling the voices of opposition party leaders.

DMK spokesperson TKS ElangovanCentreTNChief Minister Stalinvideo-addressTamilMalayaka TamilsSri Lanka
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X