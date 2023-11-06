Not airing Stalin's video address an attempt to muzzle oppn voices: TKS Elangovan

CHENNAI: DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan slammed the Centre for scrapping TN Chief Minister Stalin's video-address in an event honouring the highland Tamil (Malayaka Tamils) in Sri Lanka.

Elangovan said since the CM could not attend the event in person, he had sent Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on his behalf, but he wasn't allowed to attend. Stalin's video-address was not aired, Elangovan added saying that the Centre is muzzling the voices of opposition party leaders.