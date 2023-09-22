Not against Annamalai, but his Anna remarks wrong, says Sellur Raju

MADURAI: Days after sparing in the open AIADMK and BJP leaders started to bury their hatchet and the Dravidian major’s MLA Sellur Raju on Thursday said there’s no issue at all with the BJP and the party’s general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has clarified it.

However, what the BJP state president K Annamalai spoke about former chief ministers J Jayalalithaa and CN Annadurai was certainly wrong, he said.

Talking to reporters in Madurai, Raju questioned Annamalai on his need for such criticism against the AIADMK leaders. Annamalai could have criticised shortcomings of the DMK rule, instead of criticising the leaders of the AIADMK, an ally of the BJP.

Annamalai should be cautious in his speech and respect the AIADMK. However, there is no problem with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, because they respect our (AIADMK) leaders.

Now, “we think about Modi becoming Prime Minister again and similarly, the BJP leaders should also think about EPS becoming Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu again and speak about it,” Raju said. Further, he said, “we did not want to criticize Annamalai’s padayatra and let him nurture his party.”

Moreover, Raju appealed to Udhayanidhi Stalin, Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister, to create infrastructure with accommodation and basic facilities for Kabaddi players in Madurai.