Not a single PHCs opened during EPS tenure: Ma Subramanian

CHENNAI: War of words erupt between the ruling DMK and the principal AIADMK when Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami flagged the issue over the vacant posts in the government health sector.

The AIADMK regime made 37,200 appointments, including doctors and paramedical staff, and brought 11 medical colleges and established 2000 Amma mini clinics. However, the health department under the present regime is struggling with a huge number of vacant posts, said the LOP.

Refuting EPS, state health minister Ma Subramanian said that not even a single primary health centre was established during EPS' tenure whereas the present regime opened 50 PHCs, including 25 rural PHCs, in the last three years.

On vacancies, he said that the court cases related to recruitment and appointments posed a challenge all this while. However, the government overcame the legal battle and commenced recruitment. It filled up 100% of nurses vacancies, while appointment orders were issued to 1,021 doctors and they were appointed in 20 districts in the vacant posts. It issued a notification to fill 1,281 vacancies of doctors. Soon, the government would fill all the vacant posts.