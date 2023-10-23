Not A or B team, but original: EPS

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday said the AIADMK is neither ‘B’ team nor ‘A’ team of BJP, but will always remain an original team.

“CM MK Stalin and Udhayanidhi are intentionally spreading falsehood that AIADMK is BJP’s ‘B’ team. We are neither ‘B’ team nor ‘A’ team, but always an original team,” he said, while addressing a party event, where a large number of minority people joined the AIADMK in Salem.

Claiming that Stalin is gripped of fear that minorities will join the AIADMK after exiting BJP’s alliance, EPS said the DMK has not done anything for the welfare of minorities. “The DMK and its alliance parties created an illusion that AIADMK is against minorities. But, AIADMK shielded minorities and they haven’t faced any trouble whenever AIADMK was in power. Only the DMK is an opportunistic party which enjoyed power in alliance with BJP for five years,” he said.

On DMK’s appeal to join signature campaign, he asked, “Will NEET get scrapped if signatures are received from everyone? It is an attempt by DMK to betray people. Is CM Stalin unaware of the orders passed by the SC on the NEET issue? The only achievement of Stalin is that he had made his son a Minister.”