Northern TN experiences light showers, inundation woes trouble people

CHENNAI: Northern coastal Tamil Nadu witnessed light showers on Thursday while several parts of Chennai city and nearby areas were inundated leading to traffic slowdown and inconvenience to people. Following heavy to very heavy rainfall, ranging from 10 cm to 19 cm in the city and its suburbs on November 29, many residential neighbourhoods, arterial roads and key intersections came under sheets of water.



Traffic snarls and disruptions in vehicular movement were seen in several parts of the city and nearby districts of Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu.

Localities such as KK Nagar, Korattur, Kolathur and West Mambalam were among the areas hit by heavy inundation. Also, rains continued overnight, and a holiday was declared for schools. Also, water entered some houses in low-lying areas and power outages were also seen.

Chief Minister M K Stalin chaired a meeting of top officials at the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to review the situation. Stalin spoke over phone to people who contacted the Command and Control Centre of the GCC seeking redress and directed officials to immediately take suitable action. The Regional Meteorological Centre said Avadi (Tiruvallur district) received 19 cm rainfall, the highest and several areas recorded between 10 (Teynampet, Alandur) and 15 cm (Kolathur). Besides Chennai and nearby districts, several other regions in northern coastal Tamil Nadu, including Cuddalore and Villupuram witnessed rainfall. Cauvery delta regions including Thanjavur witnessed 2cm to 3 cm rainfall on Wednesday. Speaking to reporters after inspecting ongoing work to drain rainwater, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said despite very heavy rainfall, there was no waterlogging 'on a large scale.' It is in view of swift measures taken to tackle the situation in accordance with the directions of CM Stalin. Inundation happened in the past even after 5 cm to 6 cm rainfall, Subramanian said. Referring to release of about 2,500 cusecs of water (one cubic feet per second) from Chembarambakkam reservoir, he said in view of preparatory measures there was no inconvenience to people.

Now, 296 motor pumps and related equipment are on the standby with the Greater Chennai Corporation. Despite the heavy downpour, the use of only 40 pumps so far demonstrated the extent of government's preventive steps to handle the situation, the Minister said. ''As many as 162 relief centres are ready.'' Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P K Sekar Babu and top civic officials also inspected flooded localities and reviewed measures to drain rainwater. On Wednesday night, Chief Minister M K Stalin directed Ministers and elected representatives to rush to affected areas and speed up work.