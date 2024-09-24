Northern Railways announces train cancellations; check details here

CHENNAI: Northern Railway has announced the cancellation of several trains due to pre-non-interlocking and non-interlocking works between Warangal, Hasanparti, and Kazipet F Cabin in the Vijayawada–Kazipet–Balharshah section.

1. Train No. 16032 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Dr MGR Chennai Central Andaman Express, scheduled to depart from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 10:25 pm on September 24, will be fully cancelled, as per a release by Southern Railway.

2. Train No. 06101 Ernakulam – Yelahanka Tri-Weekly Superfast Special, scheduled to depart from Ernakulam at 12:40 pm on September 25, 27, and 29, will be fully cancelled due to operational reasons.

3. Train No. 06102 Yelahanka – Ernakulam Tri-Weekly Superfast Special, scheduled to leave Yelahanka at 5 am on September 26, 28, and 30, will also be fully cancelled for the same reasons, according to a statement.