Northeast Monsoon to kickstart with heavy rains across Tamil Nadu today

The weather department stated that an upper-air cyclonic circulation over the Southwest Bay of Bengal, off the South Sri Lanka coast, now lies over the Comorin area coast and extends up to 1.5 km above mean sea level. Additionally, an easterly trough runs from this cyclonic circulation over the Comorin area to the Northwest Bay of Bengal off the Odisha coast, across the Gulf of Mannar, extending up to 1.5 km.

The RMC noted that heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Cuddalore, Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari, Kallakurichi, Salem, Tiruchy, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Tiruppur, and Dindigul, along with Puducherry and Karaikal. Chennai is set to experience moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in some areas on Thursday.

Widespread heavy rainfall at isolated places, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 km/h, is expected across the state until October 20.

On Friday, heavy rain at isolated places with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds 40–50 kmph is likely over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Tiruchy, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Salem, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Villuppuram, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, and Thanjavur districts, as well as Puducherry and Karaikal.