Northeast monsoon to commence in TN in next 72 hours: RMC

CHENNAI: The Regional meteorological center on Thursday said that the Northeast Monsoon will hit the State within the next three days.

An update from the department said that the Southwest Monsoon has withdrawn on Thursday, from the remaining parts of the country. Dr S Balachandran, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology of Regional Meteorological Center said that with the setting in of Easterlies or Northeasterlies over southern peninsular India in the lower tropospheric levels, Northeast monsoon rainfall activity is likely to commence over southern peninsular region in the next 72 hours.

However, the initial phase of the northeast monsoon, in general, is likely to be weak.

An update from the Regional Meteorological Centre said that the cyclonic circulation over southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to move northwestwards and under its influence a low pressure area is likely to form over central parts of Bay of Bengal by 21 October and it is likely to concentrate into a depression over west central Bay of Bengal around 23 October, 2023.

At least 8 percent more than normal rainfall has been reported in Tamil Nadu during the Southwest monsoon this year, which ended on Thursday. A total of 354 mm of rainfall has been recorded this year against 328 mm of average rainfall, said regional meteorological centre officials.

In Chennai, 779 mm of rainfall has been recorded while the average is 448 mm of rainfall, which is about 74 percent more than usual.

Meanwhile, the low pressure area over Southeast - adjoining East central Arabian Sea lay over Southeast is likely to move nearly west-northwestwards and become well marked low pressure area and concentrate into a depression over southwest and adjoining West central Arabian Sea around 21 October, 2023.

Under the impact of these weather conditions, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places over several parts of the State, while the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy in Chennai.

The light rain is likely to occur in some areas. Maximum temperature is likely to be around 34-35 degree Celsius and minimum temperature is likely to be around 25-26 degree Celsius.