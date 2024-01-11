Northeast monsoon to be withdrawn from Jan 15: IMD

CHENNAI: The India Meteorological Department, on Thursday announced that the conditions are becoming favourable for the cessation of Northeast Monsoon from January 15. The department said that light to moderate rainfall is very likely over Tamil Nadu on Friday and dry weather will prevail thereafter.



Meanwhile, the regional meteorological centre states that the cyclonic circulation over Kerala coast at 1.5 km above mean sea level has become less marked and does not have any significant impact on Chennai. As per RMC, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanyakumari received mild to moderate rain on Thursday.

Since the beginning of the year, the State has received 48.7 mm of rainfall, against the normal average rainfall of 6.8 mm of rainfall. Mayiladathurai received the highest number of 196.7 mm of rainfall, Nagapattinam received 159.4 mm of rainfall, Tirunelveli received 143.3 mm of rainfall and 138.4 mm of rainfall.

The dry weather is very likely to prevail over Tamil Nadu from Saturday. In Chennai, sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy, with maximum temperature likely to be 31 degree Celsius and minimum temperature is likely to be around 23 degree Celsius.