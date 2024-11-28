Northeast monsoon: Mettur dam water level rises, reaches 78.50 ft

CHENNAI: Due to continuous rains in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, the water level in Stanley reservoir, Mettur has gone up.

The water managers, who have been releasing 4,427 cubic feet till Wednesday, have increased it to 5,110 cubic feet on Thursday.

The water released for delta irrigation is 1,000 cubic ft per second and 600 cubic ft for east and west canal irrigation.

The dam has a storage of 78.50 TMC.

According to data from the Water Resource Department, reservoirs in Tamil Nadu have 169.314 TMC or 75.49%.

The storage level in the Stanley Reservoir, at Mettur, was 78.50% of its full capacity of 93.470 tmc.

(with inputs from Bureau)