Northeast monsoon may begin between October 15-21: IMD

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a seminar on the seasonal forecast for the Northeast monsoon held at the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) in Pallikaranai, Mohapatra said heatwave forecasts were being issued with an accuracy of 88%.

The accuracy in predicting the location and time of cyclone landfall had reached a level of zero error. This had helped reduce deaths during cyclones from thousands to almost zero, he noted.

The infrastructure for weather forecasting is also being strengthened in southern states, including Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Four new radars are to be installed in Tamil Nadu, Mohapatra said.

He elaborated that the IMD would provide technical assistance for automatic weather stations and rain gauges to be installed by the State government.