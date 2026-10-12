Northeast monsoon likely to begin in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry on October 15

Low-pressure area likely to form over Bay of Bengal

According to Hemachander, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the south-central Bay of Bengal within the next 24 hours due to an atmospheric circulation.

The system is likely to move towards the Sri Lankan coast over the following 48 hours. Easterly winds have already started blowing over the Cauvery delta and southern coastal parts of Tamil Nadu, indicating a possible change in weather conditions.

Rainfall may gradually begin in the delta districts from October 14.