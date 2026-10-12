Northeast monsoon likely to begin in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry on October 15

CHENNAI: The northeast monsoon is likely to begin in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala on October 15, with favourable weather conditions expected to develop over the next 72 hours, according to weather blogger Hemachander who runs Delta Weatherman handle.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, rainfall is expected to begin in parts of Tamil Nadu from October 14, with showers likely to spread to the northern coastal districts, including Chennai, and the southern coastal areas later in the day.
According to Hemachander, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the south-central Bay of Bengal within the next 24 hours due to an atmospheric circulation.
The system is likely to move towards the Sri Lankan coast over the following 48 hours. Easterly winds have already started blowing over the Cauvery delta and southern coastal parts of Tamil Nadu, indicating a possible change in weather conditions.
Rainfall may gradually begin in the delta districts from October 14.
Rain is likely to spread to northern coastal Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, and the southern coastal districts from the afternoon of October 14, according to the forecast.
The northeast monsoon is expected to set in around October 15 if the favourable conditions continue.
The onset of the northeast monsoon could bring relief from the prolonged heat and summer-like conditions across Tamil Nadu. The state has also been experiencing below-normal rainfall.
These conditions are expected to gradually ease by October 15 as rainfall activity increases, Hemachander said.
However, the expected onset date is a forecast and will depend on how the weather system develops over the Bay of Bengal.