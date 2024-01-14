Northeast monsoon ends in TN & neighbouring states today: RMC

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, announced that the northeast monsoon rains in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states has come to an end on Sunday.

In addition, rainfall activity in some isolated areas are likely. Such areas to receive mild showers from Friday under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over the sea.

The northeast monsoon ceased over Kerala-Mahe, South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Rayalaseema, and adjoining areas of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on January 14. The monsoon commenced in TN on October 21, 2023.

TN received 4 percent excess rain with 457 mm against 439 mm during the NE monsoon season in 2023. Of which, the highest amount of rainfall was received in Tirunelveli district with 1,323 mm which is 158 percent excess rainfall in the state. Also, the capital city recorded 1,088 mm which is 35 percent more rainfall than usual during the season.

During the northeast monsoon, five districts recorded large excess rainfall such as Virundhunagar, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari. Other coastal districts including Chennai, Thiruvallur, and Ramanathapuram with excess rainfall. More than 16 districts witnessed deficit rainfall in the last three months.

Meanwhile, dry weather is likely to prevail across the state for the next few days. Isolated pockets of TN, especially coastal districts, including Chennai to experience mist/haze during the early morning hours and expected a drop in the maximum and minimum temperature.

After a brief break, some areas of the state might receive light to moderate rain due to a cyclonic circulation over Sri Lanka, and the neighbourhood at 1.5 km above mean sea level has become less marked.