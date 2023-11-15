Northeast monsoon: Control rooms set up in 7 districts

CHENNAI: As the Northeast monsoon has been intensifying in Tamil Nadu and delta districts including Thanjavur ,Chennai, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore, Villupuram and Kallakurichi districts are facing heavy rains, a control room has been set up for emergency purpose.



According to a Daily Thanthi report, 18 Disaster response teams with 540 personnel are kept on standby.

3 disaster recovery teams have been rushed to Manimutharu, Coimbatore and Avadi, the report added.

On Tuesday, CM Stalin visited the emergency response centre at Ezhilagam and reviewed the precautionary and relief works undertaken in various districts in the state.

The CM advised the district collectors to ensure the provision of basic amenities, mainly food, potable drinking water and medical aid to the people at the flood relief camps.

The CM, a release issued by the state government said, spoke to Mr Balachandar, director of the regional met centre in Chennai and learnt about the heavy rain alert in the state