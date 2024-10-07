Northeast Frontier Railway announces diversion of several express trains; check details here

CHENNAI: Northeast Frontier Railway has notified the diversion of several express trains due to non-interlocking work for the commissioning of the double line between Nalbari and Baihata of Rangiya Division.

Train No 12515 Coimbatore - Silchar Express leaving Coimbatore at 10 pm on October 27 will be diverted to run via New Bongaigaon, Goalpara Town, Kamakhya skipping stoppages at Barpeta Road & Rangiya.

Train No 15929 Tambaram – New Tinsukia Weekly Express leaving Tambaram at 6:35 pm on October 24 will be diverted to run via Goalpara, Guwahati, Lumding, and Furkating, skipping stoppages at Rangiya, New Missamari, Rangapara North, Viswanath Chariali, Harmuti, North Lakhimpur, and Dhemaji.

Train No 15630 Silghat Town – Tambaram Nagaon Express leaving Silghat Town at 10:50 am on October 25 will be diverted to run via Kamakhya, Goalpara Town, New Bongaigaon skipping stoppage at Rangiya.

Train No 15930 New Tinsukia – Tambaram weekly Express leaving New Tinsukia at 6:30 am on October 28 will be diverted to run via Furkating, Lumding, Guwahati, and Goalpara, skipping stoppages at Dhemaji, North Lakhimpur, Harmuti, Viswanath Chariali, Rangapara North, New Missamari and Rangiya.

Train No 12552 Kamakhya – SMVT Bengaluru AC Express via Perambur, Katpadi, Jolarpettai leaving Kamakhya at 1:50 pm on October 23 will be diverted to run via Kamakhya, Goalpara Town, New Bongaigaon skipping stoppage at Rangiya.

Train No 12551 SMVT Bengaluru – Kamakhya AC Express via Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Perambur leaving SMVT Bengaluru at 8:50 am on October 19, 26 will be diverted to run via New Bongaigaon, Goalpara Town, Kamakhya, skipping stoppage at Rangiya.

Train No 12510 Guwahati – SMVT Bengaluru Express via Perambur, Arakkonam, Katpadi & Jolarpettai leaving Guwahati at 6:15 am on October 27, 28, 29, 2024 will be diverted to run via Kamakhya, Goalpara Town, New Bongaigaon skipping stoppage at Rangiya and Barpeta Road.

Train No.05952 New Tinsukia – SMVT Bengaluru Special via Perambur, Katpadi and Jolarpettai leaving New Tinsukia at 6:45 hrs on October 24 will be diverted to run via Furkating, Lumding, Guwahati, and Goalpara, skipping stoppages at Dhemaji, North Lakhimpur, Harmuti, Viswanath Charali, Rangapara North and Rangiya, a release issued by Southern Railway (SR) added.