North TN including Chennai might receive below average rainfall in Nov

CHENNAI: The rainfall in the month of October for TN has been below average and is one of the lowest in the recent past.

For the ninth time in the history of 123 years, the state recorded deficit rainfall in October during the northeast monsoon. The rainfall activity for the month of November is also likely to be below average for north Tamil Nadu including Chennai, the meteorological department said. The districts are expected to witness a surge in maximum temperature in the coming days.

"Unlike the usual system formed in the northeast monsoon, this year a cyclone and low-pressure area formed over Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal while bringing changes in moisture distribution and led to a weaker monsoon. In November, the south Tamil Nadu is likely to witness normal rainfall activity, whereas the northern parts would experience below-average rain. However, the situation will not be worsened as experienced in October month, " said a senior official at Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC).

As the moisture level is likely to be low in north districts of Tamil Nadu, the maximum temperature is expected to surge more than normal in the coming days.

Meanwhile, several districts of TN - Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Kanyakumari and Tirunelveli are likely to receive heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity till November 5 due to easterlies over Bay of Bengal. Many areas including Chennai might get mild showers for the next two days.

An independent blogger, Tamil Nadu weatherman Pradeep John stated, "As trough nears Tamil Nadu coast, Chennai and neighbouring districts is likely to get rain for the next four to five days. And other districts of south, interior and western districts might receive widespread rainfall."

According to RMC, from June 1 to November 1, Tamil Nadu received 101 mm against its normal rainfall of 178 mm which is 43 percent deficit. Of which, Chennai recorded 78 mm rainfall that is 72 percent deficit rainfall. In the last 24 hours, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli received 4 cm of rainfall each. Followed by Chennai, Villupuram, Ramanathapuram and Nilgiris with 3 cm each.