North Indian minor held for stealing gold chain in Reddipalayam

TIRUCHY: A north Indian minor boy escaped with a jewel from a woman in the name of polishing the chain and the police arrested him on Friday.

It is said that while S Eluvakkal (54), a resident from Reddipalayam was alone at home on Friday, a 15-year-old North Indian boy came to her and asked her to give her a gold chain to polish it.

Believing the boy, Eluvakkal handed over her two sovereign chains to her and the boy had broken the chain and put it into a solution and handed over one piece to the woman and left the place.

Only after the boy left in haste, Eluvakkal understood that she was cheated by the boy and soon, she lodged a complaint with Kallaperambur police.

The police registered a case and arrested the boy. Later, he was lodged in the juvenile home.